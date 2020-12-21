Oberoi’s Worli hotel deal is pricey

Oberoi Realty Ltd has acquired its partner Sahana Group ’s entire 50% stake in an upcoming five-star luxury hotel. The property, located at Mumbai’s plush locality Worli, is a 221-key hotel. It will be operated and managed under the Ritz-Carlton brand. The acquisition has been made for a consideration of ₹1,040 crore.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd compare Hilton at Embassy Golf Links with Oberoi’s Ritz-Carlton. They say, the average room rentals for the latter are expected to be significantly higher as it is part of Three Sixty West, one of the most expensive real estate projects in India.

In a report, JM Financial said, according to CBRE’s independent valuation report published in September, Hilton’s average room rental work out to ₹9,000 per night.

However, in the current environment, the Street may not be impressed with the value of this deal. “The valuation appears rich, though it takes cognizance of prime city land location as well as a superior product. Oberoi Realty already owned 50% of the hotel property, and the proposed acquisition will make the hotel a wholly-owned property. We find the acquisition at a premium, though the share of ₹500 crore is less significant in the overall scheme of things, with hotels accounting for only 4% of the gross asset value," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

