Oberoi’s Worli hotel deal is pricey

However, in the current environment, the Street may not be impressed with the value of this deal. “The valuation appears rich, though it takes cognizance of prime city land location as well as a superior product. Oberoi Realty already owned 50% of the hotel property, and the proposed acquisition will make the hotel a wholly-owned property. We find the acquisition at a premium, though the share of ₹500 crore is less significant in the overall scheme of things, with hotels accounting for only 4% of the gross asset value," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.