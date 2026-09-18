October Fed hike possible, but Warsh may hesitate before mid-terms, says Standard Chartered's Englander

The US Federal Reserve has joined other major developed-market central banks—the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ)—in a monetary-policy tightening cycle. The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), its first hike since 2023, and signalled that it may not be the last this year.
The US Federal Reserve has joined other major developed-market central banks—the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ)—in a monetary-policy tightening cycle. The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), its first hike since 2023, and signalled that it may not be the last this year.
Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered, expects one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December policy meeting, while acknowledging the risk of more hikes than in his base case.
Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered, expects one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December policy meeting, while acknowledging the risk of more hikes than in his base case.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could enter the club with a 50-bps repo-rate increase, split equally between its October and December meetings. With artificial intelligence-led themes already shaping foreign capital flows into emerging markets, a firmer dollar and surging bond yields could put pressure on select emerging markets (EMs).
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As was widely anticipated, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps as it grapples with stubborn inflation amid a rebound in crude oil prices. What is your forecast for US inflation this year, and do you see upside risks?
Our 2026 core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) deflator forecast is at 3.3%. If crude oil prices remain elevated amid the ongoing geopolitical tension, there can be an upside risk. However, currently we believe the underlying inflation—as measured by our super core (CPI services excluding housing, energy and airfares)—is well within the range seen in the 2010s and has dropped sharply in recent months.
The Fed has signalled one more rate hike before 2026 ends. Could this hike materialize even if there is a de-escalation of the West Asia conflict and a subsequent cooling of oil prices? How many more rate hikes are you anticipating this year?
We expect one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the December policy meeting. There would be nothing to stop an October hike, but Warsh may hesitate to move just before the mid-term elections. While we acknowledge the risk of more hikes than our base case, we are still not convinced that three to four hikes are necessary. We expect the extreme hawkish interpretation of the Fed to be rolled back somewhat eventually.
With the Fed now joining the ECB and the BoJ in raising rates, has a broader period of global monetary policy tightening begun?
In contrast to the last decade, this decade till now and in the next few years is likely to see higher rates amid higher inflation, increased fiscal pressure and stiff competition for capital allocation amid the artificial intelligence (AI) race. China might be one of the few exceptions where monetary policy is likely to remain supportive of growth amid low inflation.
RBI has maintained pause on rates since the beginning of 2026, while combating elevated retail inflation. Do you now see an interest rate hike on the horizon?
We expect a 50-bps increase in repo rate split equally between the October and December monetary policy review meetings amid a rise in inflation and elevated crude oil prices. We also see a risk of additional 50-bps increase in the repo rate if higher oil prices spill over into broader price pressures.
Where do you see US bond yields heading from here? Since a Fed rate hike tends to strengthen the US dollar and raise global bond yields, putting downward pressure on EMs, should they brace for foreign capital outflows?
Capital flows towards emerging markets have been weighed down by themes around AI and higher global yields—10-year US Treasuries have been trading firmly above 4.5% for the past several months. Thus, countries with limited AI exposure and high commodity exposure are likely to see pressure on their capital inflows.