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October Fed hike possible, but Warsh may hesitate before mid-terms, says Standard Chartered's Englander

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read18 Sep 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.
Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.
Summary

Standard Chartered’s Steve Englander expects one more US rate hike this year and sees the RBI raising rates by 50 bps as higher oil prices and global yields put pressure on emerging markets.

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The US Federal Reserve has joined other major developed-market central banks—the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ)—in a monetary-policy tightening cycle. The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), its first hike since 2023, and signalled that it may not be the last this year.

The US Federal Reserve has joined other major developed-market central banks—the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ)—in a monetary-policy tightening cycle. The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), its first hike since 2023, and signalled that it may not be the last this year.

Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered, expects one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December policy meeting, while acknowledging the risk of more hikes than in his base case.

Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered, expects one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December policy meeting, while acknowledging the risk of more hikes than in his base case.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could enter the club with a 50-bps repo-rate increase, split equally between its October and December meetings. With artificial intelligence-led themes already shaping foreign capital flows into emerging markets, a firmer dollar and surging bond yields could put pressure on select emerging markets (EMs).

Also Read | Nexus Select’s portfolio expansion drive can give an edge to one key metric

Edited excerpts:

As was widely anticipated, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps as it grapples with stubborn inflation amid a rebound in crude oil prices. What is your forecast for US inflation this year, and do you see upside risks?

Our 2026 core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) deflator forecast is at 3.3%. If crude oil prices remain elevated amid the ongoing geopolitical tension, there can be an upside risk. However, currently we believe the underlying inflation—as measured by our super core (CPI services excluding housing, energy and airfares)—is well within the range seen in the 2010s and has dropped sharply in recent months.

The Fed has signalled one more rate hike before 2026 ends. Could this hike materialize even if there is a de-escalation of the West Asia conflict and a subsequent cooling of oil prices? How many more rate hikes are you anticipating this year?

We expect one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the December policy meeting. There would be nothing to stop an October hike, but Warsh may hesitate to move just before the mid-term elections. While we acknowledge the risk of more hikes than our base case, we are still not convinced that three to four hikes are necessary. We expect the extreme hawkish interpretation of the Fed to be rolled back somewhat eventually.

Also Read | Happy Forgings' order book muscle drives investor confidence

With the Fed now joining the ECB and the BoJ in raising rates, has a broader period of global monetary policy tightening begun?

In contrast to the last decade, this decade till now and in the next few years is likely to see higher rates amid higher inflation, increased fiscal pressure and stiff competition for capital allocation amid the artificial intelligence (AI) race. China might be one of the few exceptions where monetary policy is likely to remain supportive of growth amid low inflation.

RBI has maintained pause on rates since the beginning of 2026, while combating elevated retail inflation. Do you now see an interest rate hike on the horizon?

We expect a 50-bps increase in repo rate split equally between the October and December monetary policy review meetings amid a rise in inflation and elevated crude oil prices. We also see a risk of additional 50-bps increase in the repo rate if higher oil prices spill over into broader price pressures.

Also Read | Will Coforge chairman’s exit derail its growth story?

Where do you see US bond yields heading from here? Since a Fed rate hike tends to strengthen the US dollar and raise global bond yields, putting downward pressure on EMs, should they brace for foreign capital outflows?

Capital flows towards emerging markets have been weighed down by themes around AI and higher global yields—10-year US Treasuries have been trading firmly above 4.5% for the past several months. Thus, countries with limited AI exposure and high commodity exposure are likely to see pressure on their capital inflows.

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    Meet the Author

    Harsha Jethmalani

    Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

    and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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    HomeMarketsMark To MarketOctober Fed hike possible, but Warsh may hesitate before mid-terms, says Standard Chartered's Englander

    October Fed hike possible, but Warsh may hesitate before mid-terms, says Standard Chartered's Englander

    Harsha Jethmalani
    3 min read18 Sep 2026, 08:00 AM IST
    Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.
    Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.
    Summary

    Standard Chartered’s Steve Englander expects one more US rate hike this year and sees the RBI raising rates by 50 bps as higher oil prices and global yields put pressure on emerging markets.

    Gift this article

    The US Federal Reserve has joined other major developed-market central banks—the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ)—in a monetary-policy tightening cycle. The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), its first hike since 2023, and signalled that it may not be the last this year.

    The US Federal Reserve has joined other major developed-market central banks—the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ)—in a monetary-policy tightening cycle. The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), its first hike since 2023, and signalled that it may not be the last this year.

    Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered, expects one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December policy meeting, while acknowledging the risk of more hikes than in his base case.

    Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered, expects one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December policy meeting, while acknowledging the risk of more hikes than in his base case.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could enter the club with a 50-bps repo-rate increase, split equally between its October and December meetings. With artificial intelligence-led themes already shaping foreign capital flows into emerging markets, a firmer dollar and surging bond yields could put pressure on select emerging markets (EMs).

    Also Read | Nexus Select’s portfolio expansion drive can give an edge to one key metric

    Edited excerpts:

    As was widely anticipated, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps as it grapples with stubborn inflation amid a rebound in crude oil prices. What is your forecast for US inflation this year, and do you see upside risks?

    Our 2026 core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) deflator forecast is at 3.3%. If crude oil prices remain elevated amid the ongoing geopolitical tension, there can be an upside risk. However, currently we believe the underlying inflation—as measured by our super core (CPI services excluding housing, energy and airfares)—is well within the range seen in the 2010s and has dropped sharply in recent months.

    The Fed has signalled one more rate hike before 2026 ends. Could this hike materialize even if there is a de-escalation of the West Asia conflict and a subsequent cooling of oil prices? How many more rate hikes are you anticipating this year?

    We expect one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the December policy meeting. There would be nothing to stop an October hike, but Warsh may hesitate to move just before the mid-term elections. While we acknowledge the risk of more hikes than our base case, we are still not convinced that three to four hikes are necessary. We expect the extreme hawkish interpretation of the Fed to be rolled back somewhat eventually.

    Also Read | Happy Forgings' order book muscle drives investor confidence

    With the Fed now joining the ECB and the BoJ in raising rates, has a broader period of global monetary policy tightening begun?

    In contrast to the last decade, this decade till now and in the next few years is likely to see higher rates amid higher inflation, increased fiscal pressure and stiff competition for capital allocation amid the artificial intelligence (AI) race. China might be one of the few exceptions where monetary policy is likely to remain supportive of growth amid low inflation.

    RBI has maintained pause on rates since the beginning of 2026, while combating elevated retail inflation. Do you now see an interest rate hike on the horizon?

    We expect a 50-bps increase in repo rate split equally between the October and December monetary policy review meetings amid a rise in inflation and elevated crude oil prices. We also see a risk of additional 50-bps increase in the repo rate if higher oil prices spill over into broader price pressures.

    Also Read | Will Coforge chairman’s exit derail its growth story?

    Where do you see US bond yields heading from here? Since a Fed rate hike tends to strengthen the US dollar and raise global bond yields, putting downward pressure on EMs, should they brace for foreign capital outflows?

    Capital flows towards emerging markets have been weighed down by themes around AI and higher global yields—10-year US Treasuries have been trading firmly above 4.5% for the past several months. Thus, countries with limited AI exposure and high commodity exposure are likely to see pressure on their capital inflows.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Harsha Jethmalani

      Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

      and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsMark To MarketOctober Fed hike possible, but Warsh may hesitate before mid-terms, says Standard Chartered's Englander
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