Of monetisation and building moats; RIL AGM raises investor hopes again

Note that the JioPhone was announced amidst much anticipation in the 2017 AGM. The number of feature phone users then stood at around 500 million, and the company had said its target is to migrate the majority of these users to JioPhone. A year after its launch, JioPhone users amounted to only 25 million, and the last available numbers suggest the subscriber base of the 4G feature phone stands at around 100 million. “Feature phone users are not only price-sensitive, but also tend to use handsets for a far longer duration, and churn rates tend to be low in this segment," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage.