Office demand in a happy place as vacancies slide
Global capability centres, flex-space operators and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors remain the driving forces.
After a decent first half (H1FY26), the demand for Grade-A office spaces is expected to sustain in H2FY26 as well. The top six Indian cities saw net absorption of 36 million square feet (msf) in H1, outpacing 30.6msf of new supply, ICRA data showed. Net absorption is the total square feet that is physically occupied, minus the total square feet that is physically vacant during a specific period.