Office demand in a happy place as vacancies slide

On the flipside, macroeconomic concerns could play a dampener for demand, leading to rentals stagnating at current levels. The impact from the second-round effects of US-led tariffs and ongoing geopolitical tensions is not clear yet. This could elongate decision-making cycles of large companies situated in foreign countries. Plus, the IT/ITeS sectors—once key drivers of office space demand–are still struggling with muted revenue growth and tepid hiring. In the case of lower third-party outsourcing, these sectors may not generate increased demand for office spaces. At a micro level, office units that do not hold green certifications may not see much demand, given the increasing preference for these among tenants. Thus, making timely physical upgrades is vital for office asset managers.