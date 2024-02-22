Office demand sees green shoots

Another factor that is expected to boost office space demand is the recent special economic zone (SEZ) floor-wise de-notification, which allows floor-wise leasing. This is aimed at boosting occupancies for office spaces in IT/ITES SEZ parks and should lead to lower vacancies eventually. While the benefits on the sector’s rentals will be visible gradually, it is sentimentally positive for now, especially for listed companies. But apart from the demand trajectory, investors in listed REITs also need to monitor the debt profile and borrowing costs as these companies are expanding their portfolios.