Office, hospitality segments hold key for Brigade Enterprises march
SummaryBrigade plans to expand its portfolio by 5.2 million sq ft across office and retail projects, with a cumulative rental potential of ₹500 crore upon competition.
The south India focused real estate developer, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, is betting big on its office leasing and hospitality segments. The optimism is being driven by key metrics showing improvement. In the commercial segment, the office occupancy rose to 95% in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Office leasing at 0.5 million square feet space was the highest seen in a post-covid quarter.