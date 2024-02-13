Office, hospitality segments hold key for Brigade Enterprises march

Brigade’s hospitality segment saw occupancy level at 73%, up 500 basis points y-o-y. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Average room rate improved to ₹6,503 per day, up 7% y-o-y and was higher than pre-covid levels of ₹5,400. Healthy domestic demand, revival in foreign tourist arrivals and MICE (meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) are expected to aid further momentum. The company currently has 1,474 keys and intends to add another 1,000 keys to its hospitality portfolio.