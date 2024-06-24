Office leasing: Slow and steady wins the race?
Summary
- Vacancy levels dropped 20 basis points to 14.5% in FY24, mainly due to demand from global capability centers.
- Leasing of office assets is poised to get a leg up in FY25, with GCCs likely to remain centerstage in driving demand.
Demand for Grade-A office spaces is seeing a gradual revival. At an all-India level, gross leasing and net leasing each rose 7% to 84.1 million square feet (msf) and 42.1 msf, respectively in FY24, according to Propstack data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities. Gross leasing refers to new plus renewals, while net leasing is new excluding exits.