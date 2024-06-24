Office leasing: Slow and steady wins the race?

For investors in listed REITs, trends in net debt and borrowing costs are crucial. To capture a potential rise in demand, most REITs are currently expanding their portfolios. “Consequently, the net debt/GAV is slowly rising. Nevertheless, it remains below the regulatory cap of 49% for all REITs," said the Nuvama Research report. GAV is gross asset value. A high net debt/GAV is not desirable as it indicates balance-sheet weakness. Also, borrowing costs for these firms remain high at around 8.5%. “A potential interest-rate cut over the next year should act as a re-rating trigger for REITs," added the Nuvama report.