Office space demand sees green shoots
SummaryAggregate gross leasing of key listed firms rose to a multi-quarter high in Q3FY24. For Embassy Office Parks REIT, 80% of the total leasing demand in Q3 was driven by GCCs. For Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, GCCs accounted for 54% of the new leasing.
The resurgence of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) has helped demand for Grade A office spaces make a comeback. This has meant an improved leasing trajectory for office asset owners, who have been grappling with muted demand lately.
