Office space demand gets a push from domestic firms
Domestic companies are making significant strides in office space leasing. JLL India reports a remarkable rise in average deal sizes, especially among BFSI firms. Will this trend continue as occupancies are seen improving?
Domestic companies are taking more space in office leasing. They leased a record 31.9 million square feet (msf) area in 2024. The traction continued in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1CY25) with 8.8 msf already leased, JLL India said in a recent report. This has translated into better absorption of available Grade-A office units and higher occupancies.