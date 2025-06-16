Office space demand gets a push from domestic firms

“Indian-listed office REITs delivered their first clean year of distribution per unit (DPU) growth in FY25, registering 8-15% growth and we expect 8-13% CAGR growth in DPU from FY25-27 as well," said a report by HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India). DPU is the total amount of income (like rental income or dividends) that a REIT distributes to its investors for each unit they hold. It is a crucial metric to gauge the income potential of a REIT investment.