Markets
Office space leasing revival is subject to conditions
Summary
- Much-awaited clarity on the denotification process for special economic zones is good news for commercial real estate sector, but permission for denotification is subject to certain conditions and the benefits won't accrue immediately.
India’s commercial real estate sector is set to get a new lease of life thanks to much-awaited clarity on the denotification process for special economic zones (SEZs).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more