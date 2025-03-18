Markets
Robust demand for office spaces to give occupancies a leg-up
Summary
- Demand for commercial properties continues to be led by global capability centres (GCCs), rising traction in flexible workspaces, and IT/ITes.
Grade-A office spaces are seeing a drop in vacancy levels, along with improving occupancies, as the leasing trajectory is likely to maintain the good run in the March quarter (Q4FY25), too.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more