Robust demand for office spaces to give occupancies a leg-up

Embassy Office Parks REIT’s commercial portfolio occupancy was at 87% in Q3FY25, and it expects the measure to be 88% by March. Peer Brookfield India Real Estate Trust’s committed occupancy in Q3FY25 stood at 87% and could reach 89% by March. For Mindspace, committed occupancy stood strong at 91% in Q3FY25 and is expected to touch 92.5%-92.9% by FY25-end. The committed occupancy rate includes properties whose leases have already been signed with tenants but whose leases have yet to commence.