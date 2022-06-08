Office spaces vacancy to see gradual decline

“Demand and supply for office properties continues to improve; however, with scale of supply higher than demand in recent past, vacancy level in office spaces is still high at around 17% at an all-India level in June," said Vivek Rathi, director-research, Knight Frank India. Rathi also pointed out that the earlier phenomena of pre-commitment agreements which happened when occupiers had complete clarity on hiring plans is relatively lower now than the pre-pandemic period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}