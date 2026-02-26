Grade-A office spaces are seeing faster absorption buoyed by favourable demand-supply dynamics, thus pushing vacancies lower. All-India (aggregate of top-seven cities) vacancy levels in the December quarter (Q3FY26) declined further to 12.3% from 12.7% in Q2 and 13.9% in Q3FY25, showed Propstack data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities.
Grade-A office spaces in a sweet spot, but risks loom
SummaryAs supply increases, stagnation in occupancies or vacancy levels can spoil the party. For now, there is also no clarity on how AI impacts demand for office spaces.
