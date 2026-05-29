ONGC’s higher realizations run into a production wall again

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have fallen about 5% since its March-quarter (Q4FY26) results, announced on Tuesday after market hours, disappointed investors despite higher realizations. The problem: an old villain—declining production.
ONGC’s total oil and natural gas production, including its share in joint ventures, fell 4.9% year-on-year in Q4FY26 to 9.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mmtoe). FY26 production declined 1%, missing annual guidance for the eighth straight year.
The management refrained from giving any guidance for FY27 in a departure from its past practice.
Q4FY26 output was hit sharply by a 20% decline in production from the KG-98/2 basin due to geological issues, delays in mobilizing foreign vendors and geopolitical constraints.
Reserve worries
Near-term production could remain under pressure, with ONGC’s management expecting oil output from the field to normalize only over the next year.