Oil India, ONGC stocks get double bonanza: royalty boost, after higher realization

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read14 May 2026, 01:55 PM IST
logo
The royalty rate on onshore fields is down to 12.5% from 20%, while it remains steady at 10% for offshore fields.(Reuters)
Summary
The Centre's strategic decision to incentivize local oil and gas output amid global volatility, combined with robust crude realizations, is set to boost earnings for major players like ONGC and Oil India.

The Centre's move to lower royalty rates on oil and gas produced in the country is a sharp contrast to its decision to impose a windfall tax during the earlier bout of oil price surge in 2022, when the Russia-Ukraine war began. The West Asia war is causing sharp volatility in oil prices, besides exposing supply-chain vulnerabilities, and seems to have prompted the government to provide greater incentives to encourage domestic production.

The share prices of state-owned producers Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) have jumped 14% and 7.5%, respectively, over the last three days after the news.

The royalty rate on onshore fields is down to 12.5% from 20%, while it remains steady at 10% for offshore fields. The move should spur greater investments in onshore fields, which are faster and cheaper to develop. Yet, the effective rate would drop for offshore fields as well, as the method of deducting expenses before royalty calculation has changed. Exploration and production (E&P) companies can now claim a deduction of 15-20% of realization, or up to $16 per barrel, assuming an oil price of $80 per barrel, against $3-6 per barrel earlier.

Also Read | All eyes on oil: India braces for crude blow from Iran strike

Existing producers should benefit. Thus, earnings estimates have been raised. ICICI Securities has revised its FY27-28 earnings per share estimates upwards by 16% and 7% for Oil India, and 12% and 10% for ONGC. Oil India benefits more, as it produces all its oil from onshore fields, whereas ONGC's fields are primarily offshore. Earnings could be even higher if oil prices stay stronger for longer.

Also Read | ONGC needs more than higher crude oil prices

Our assumptions of $85 per barrel realizations for FY27 and $80 per barrel for FY28 are conservative and may see upside risk if the current tightness in the oil markets continues for the next 3-4 months,” said ICICI Securities. Cairn Oil & Gas, a part of Vedanta, is currently undergoing a demerger and should also benefit.

Higher oil prices improve realizations of producers. Oil India’s crude oil realization in the March quarter (Q4FY26) grew sharply to $77.9 per barrel, from $62.8 per barrel in Q3FY26. Thus, Ebitda grew nearly 40% sequentially to 1,820 crore. ONGC is set to declare its Q4 results on 26 May.

Also Read | Oil India: Looking beyond benefits of crude price rally

Oil India and ONGC’s shares have gained 22-26% so far in 2026 in the backdrop of firm oil prices. Easing of geopolitical tensions, or any government decision to share the subsidy burden with oil marketing companies, would be a dampener for the stocks.

About the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to Market’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.