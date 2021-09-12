Oil India’s efforts to pare debt help boost investor sentiment

Another boost for sentiment is the company’s improving outlook on liquidity and debt. Earlier this month, the company sold 4.9% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to the government of Assam. This takes the total stake sale by the company to 8%. The ₹780.42 crore from the sale of the NRL stake will help the company repay short-term debt.

