Oil India’s valuations appeal but outlook slippery after dull Q1FY21

MUMBAI: Shares of Oil India Ltd are about 39% lower from their pre-covid highs of January on the NSE. True, valuations are attractive but muted June quarter results and weak oil price outlook are likely to keep meaningful upsides at bay in the near-to-medium term.

"Our reverse valuation exercise suggests that the stock is already discounting Dated Brent crude price recovering to about $50 per barrel, providing limited leverage to any improvement from current levels," wrote analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 23 August.

The company announced its June quarter results on Friday evening. Following which, shares traded over 2% lower in early deals on Monday, a day when the broader markets were marginally up.

The state-run oil and gas producer saw 48% year-on-year drop in revenues for the June quarter, reflecting the sharp drop in crude oil prices. The company's realisations from oil declined 54% year-on-year and nearly 42% sequentially. The company said natural gas price realisation for the June quarter fell to $2.39 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $3.23 per mmBtu in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, crude and gas sales declined 7.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Overall, earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation fell a sharp 85% to ₹197 crore.

For some, Oil India’s high cost structure is a concern. "We remain wary of OIL’s elevated cost structure, which does not bode well in a lower oil and gas price environment." The broking firm added, "Blended production and operating costs excluding statutory levies have increased to $13.4 per barrel in FY2020 from around $10 per barrel in FY2016-18 and standalone capex per barrel remained elevated at around $9-10 a barrel over the past few years compared to DD&A and exploratory write-offs of $5-8 a barrel, but it has not resulted in any improvement in its reserves trajectory."

DD&A refers to depreciation, depletion & amortisation costs.

As mentioned earlier, valuations of the Oil India stock are not demanding but that may not be enough to excite investors. Based on Bloomberg data, the company’s shares trade at about five times estimated earnings for financial year 2022. "Low oil prices remain a primary concern that could keep earnings recovery in check. A further cut in APM gas prices (from October 2020) could put added pressure on earnings. Upstream companies need much higher oil prices to revive capex," point out analysts from BOB Capital Markets Ltd in a report on 22 August.

Additionally, outlook on Oil India’s production growth remains tepid. For the June quarter, the company’s oil and gas production had declined 7.5% and 4%, respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via