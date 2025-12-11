OMC stocks look undervalued—but fundamentals tell a different story
Diesel margin volatility has spooked investors, but lower crude prices, falling LPG under-recoveries, and rising Russian oil discounts point to stronger underlying performance than market sentiment suggests.
Shares of India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have declined 6-9% over the past month, hit by recent volatility in marketing margins. The margin on diesel fell to an 18-month low of negative ₹0.3 per litre in the third week of November amid US sanctions on Russian firms that have disrupted diesel exports.