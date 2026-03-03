Oil marketing companies under pressure as peak earnings meet rising geopolitical tail risks

At the other end of the spectrum, HPCL stock is down 15% after Q3 earnings disappointed. It is smaller, and its strategic priorities are driven by its upstream parent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. HPCL’s FY27 marketing-to-refining ratio is estimated to be the highest at 2.1. BPCL sits in the middle at 1.4, and has also seen investor optimism around recent greenfield expansion plans. The stock is down less than 2% this year.