The market’s reaction to the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran wasn't exactly subtle. The war is choking the Strait of Hormuz, hurting tanker flows and causing oil markets to react. Brent crude price is now at $78 a barrel.
Oil marketing companies under pressure as peak earnings meet rising geopolitical tail risks
SummaryAs volatile crude prices and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz threaten to turn healthy marketing margins negative, Indian oil retailers face a critical test of their earnings resilience.
