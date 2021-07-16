Ola e-scooter booking terms appeal, raising competitive heat for incumbents

Note that the auto industry’s electric two-wheeler volumes for fiscal 2021 at 143,837 units represent penetration levels below 1%. Of course, this measure is expected to increase, going ahead. “This could improve to 5-10% over the medium term with falling EV prices due to the reduction in battery costs, localization efforts and scale benefits. Large listed OEMs (Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto) are positioning themselves to benefit from the anticipated EV adoption," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a note on 16 July. The broker added, “However, considering competition from other OEMs (Hero Electric, Ola Electric, Okinawa, Ampere, etc.), we expect some pressure on market share and margin in the medium term."