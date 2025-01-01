Ola Electric faces litmus test as electric motorcycles fail to pick up globally
Summary
- Though the motorcycle market is bigger than the scooter market, and Ola has the lead in terms of product launch, the caveat is that the electric motorcycles have failed to impress.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's stock has fallen by nearly 10% after it said on 25 December that it would expand its network to 4,000 outlets from 800 to improve customer service. While this should have been perceived as a positive, within 48 hours of the announcement, a fresh problem cropped up.