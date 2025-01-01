Ola Electric faces litmus test as electric motorcycles fail to pick up globally

Opportunity vs customer interest

The company will have a chance to correct the shortcomings of its scooter segment as the network expansion could help grab a bigger opportunity in motorcycles. Motorcycles account for two-thirds of the total two-wheeler sales in India. Whether one looks at the premium end of motorcycles, where Royal Enfield is the leader, or companies like Bajaj Auto that are doing well in the lower end, they have not launched any electric motorcycles so far. Ola has already started taking bookings for the Roadster series of motorcycles.