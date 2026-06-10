Investors are betting on Ola Electric's 'Hail Mary' pass

Sales in May fell over 20% year-on-year vis-à-vis more than 60% jump in the overall electric two-wheeler market, resulting in Ola's market share halving to below 9%. It is also yet to demonstrate sustained profitability. Q4 FY26 Ebitda loss of ₹281 crore was more than operating revenue of ₹265 crore, which means an Ebitda loss margin of over 100%. Q3 FY26 Ebitda loss was ₹271 crore on operating revenue of ₹470 crore.