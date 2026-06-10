Just a few months ago, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. had looked like a faint shadow of the company investors had backed at its blockbuster initial public offering. Since then, the narrative has turned. The stock has more than doubled from its March lows to around ₹47.
Investors are betting on Ola Electric's 'Hail Mary' pass
SummaryOla Electric's share price has doubled from March lows, despite lingering concerns over market share loss and profitability. What gives?
Just a few months ago, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. had looked like a faint shadow of the company investors had backed at its blockbuster initial public offering. Since then, the narrative has turned. The stock has more than doubled from its March lows to around ₹47.
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