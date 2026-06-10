Investors are betting on Ola Electric's 'Hail Mary' pass

Just a few months ago, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. had looked like a faint shadow of the company investors had backed at its blockbuster initial public offering. Since then, the narrative has turned. The stock has more than doubled from its March lows to around ₹47.
Just a few months ago, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. had looked like a faint shadow of the company investors had backed at its blockbuster initial public offering. Since then, the narrative has turned. The stock has more than doubled from its March lows to around ₹47.
What changed?
What changed?
Perhaps, investors are betting that the worst may be behind it. Registrations have recovered from their recent slump, the company has raised ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement, and management's cost-cutting efforts appear to be gaining traction.
Lingering challenges
But, as a pure-play electric two-wheeler maker, the investment case for Ola Electric has looked increasingly difficult over the past year.
The competition intensified, market share slipped, losses persisted, complaints around quality and after-sales service were mounting, and regulatory and compliance concerns refused to go away, even as rivals like TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Ather Energy Ltd. continued to gain ground.
Many of these issues remain unresolved.
To be sure, volume growth improved sequentially in May and outpaced the broader industry. But Emkay Global Financial Services attributes much of this to gains in price-sensitive northern markets, as Ola Electric still has room to ramp up production while competitors are operating near peak capacity. As rivals expand manufacturing capacity, that advantage could fade.
Sales in May fell over 20% year-on-year vis-à-vis more than 60% jump in the overall electric two-wheeler market, resulting in Ola's market share halving to below 9%. It is also yet to demonstrate sustained profitability. Q4 FY26 Ebitda loss of ₹281 crore was more than operating revenue of ₹265 crore, which means an Ebitda loss margin of over 100%. Q3 FY26 Ebitda loss was ₹271 crore on operating revenue of ₹470 crore.
The bigger bet
But investors appear to be assigning a higher value to something else: Ola's ambition to build a vertically integrated EV ecosystem.
It has invested heavily in battery cells, powertrain technology, software and manufacturing capabilities with its Bharat Cell initiative and localisation efforts. This shift in perception is a ‘Hail Mary’ pass for Ola Electric because while a scooter maker is valued on vehicle sales, margins and market share, an integrated EV platform is valued on future prospects.
That said, building a battery ecosystem is far more complex than selling electric scooters, and execution risks remain high. If the management falls short on execution, the recent rally could prove to be little more than a temporary reprieve.