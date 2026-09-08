Why Ola Electric’s ₹1,500 crore fundraise fails to enthuse investors

Ananya Roy
2 min read8 Sep 2026, 02:23 PM IST
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Ola registered 13,916 electric two-wheelers in August, down 29% year-on-year even as the industry grew 68%.(REUTERS)
Summary
For Ola Electric, infusion of fresh capital alone has not been enough to restore confidence amid persistent market-share loss, leadership churn, and regulatory concerns.

Ola Electric Mobility’s fundraise of up to 1,500 crore should give its turnaround journey more runway, especially since it is burning cash while investing heavily in manufacturing and battery technology.

But coming just three months after it raised 780 crore through a qualified institutional placement, the latest fundraise failed to cheer investors, with the stock declining 1.5%. This reaction is akin to the previous fundraise, following which the stock fell 13% over time. The share is down 37% in the past one year.

Clearly, infusion of fresh capital alone has not been enough to restore confidence amid persistent market-share loss, leadership churn, and regulatory concerns.

Market share

In August, Ola registered 13,916 electric two-wheelers, down 29% year-on-year versus the industry’s 68% growth, Vahan data showed. As a result, Ola’s market share fell to just 7.6%, from 17.7% a year earlier.

The trend holds through FY27 to date as well. Ola’s registrations declined 26% year-on-year, while the industry grew 73%, compressing Ola’s market share to 7.9% from 18.4% in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Ola Electric cannibalizes R&D funds to avoid debt default

While customer grievances over product and service quality are finding their way into litigation, Ola has faced regulatory scrutiny over its disclosures.

Senior management churn remains a concern. Following the resignation of its chief financial officer in January, and its company secretary and compliance officer twice in just about a year, the latest resignation of chief operating officer Hyun Shik Park is worrying. Park had been in charge of a strategic focus area for three years– gigafactory for mass-manufacture of battery cells.

Though Ola is expanding manufacturing capabilities and shifting from direct-to-consumer towards a dealer-led distribution model to address service bottlenecks, earnings are yet to reflect these efforts.

The June quarter (Q1FY27) saw Ola’s net loss narrow to 336 crore. This came on a lower revenue base of 455 crore against 828 crore in Q1FY26. Adjusted Ebitda loss, in fact, expanded from 36% to 43% of revenues. The stock is valued at 5.5x EV/Ebitda based on Bloomberg consensus estimates, which leaves room for re-rating, but that is contingent on tangible evidence of improving fundamentals.

Also Read | Ola Electric revenue decline enters 7th quarter; firm moves to settle Sebi probe

About the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

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