Why Ola Electric’s ₹1,500 crore fundraise fails to enthuse investors

Ola Electric Mobility’s fundraise of up to ₹1,500 crore should give its turnaround journey more runway, especially since it is burning cash while investing heavily in manufacturing and battery technology.
But coming just three months after it raised ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement, the latest fundraise failed to cheer investors, with the stock declining 1.5%. This reaction is akin to the previous fundraise, following which the stock fell 13% over time. The share is down 37% in the past one year.