Can Ola Electric’s pivot to dealership model hedge revenue decline?

Ola’s revenue has shrunk from about ₹5,000 crore in FY24 to ₹2,250 crore in FY26. H1FY27 revenue declined 42% year-on-year to ₹875 crore. The revenue plunge reflects Ola’s move from a high-growth, company-owned, direct-to-consumer (D2C) model to a dealership-based model.