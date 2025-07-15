Ola Electric’s profit push has been ignited. Now, volumes have to follow
Ola Electric’s numbers suggest a turning point. But for the rally to evolve into a rerating, the company will need to show consistency on volumes, margins, and execution.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s stock jumped 14% in the past two days after its June quarter (Q1FY26) results showed the clearest signs yet of operating discipline. Ola’s auto business was Ebitda positive in June helped by stronger volumes, tighter cost control, and early gains from its vertically integrated setup.