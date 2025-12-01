Ola’s woes multiply as gap with ICE peers narrows after GST move; focus now on battery system
Summary
Ola Electric's share is hardly cheap, even as it is currently much lower than the IPO issue price of ₹76. This emphasizes that the IPO issue was overpriced in hindsight
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd had its own set of problems, and the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut from 28% to 18% on ICE two-wheelers has only made matters worse.
