Ola Electric's new breakeven targets appear more like wishful thinking

For now, despite the drop in stock price, it still trades at a similar valuation as that of pure-play EV rival in two-wheelers, Ather Energy Ltd, based on market capitalization-to-sales at 5x for FY25. Though Ola had higher sales volume than Ather in FY25, its losses, too, were higher at ₹2,250 crore versus ₹812 crore for the latter. Investors have no choice but to wait for Ola’s financials to improve.