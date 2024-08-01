Will investors greet Ola IPO at lower valuation?
Summary
- Investors need to evaluate the drop in Ola's IPO valuation in the context of continuing policy uncertainties in the sector and the relative valuation gap with Hero MotoCorp
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s proposed public issue opens on Friday at a scaled-down valuation. The initial public offering (IPO) pricing values India’s largest electric scooter maker at $4 billion, about 25% discount to the valuation based on the last private funding round in September. In fact, the valuation is also sharply lower from as much as $7 billion that news reports had said the company’s founder was initially aiming at, but had received investor pushback.