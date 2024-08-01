Will investors greet Ola IPO at lower valuation?

Valuation gap

Sure, some of the huge gaps in valuation can be owing to Ola’s own battery cell manufacturing capacity. Indeed, a part of Tesla’s success is attributed to it having its own battery cell manufacturing. Ola’s prospectus reveals that almost one-third of the production cost of EV is in the form of battery. Ola is the first company to commence operations of cell manufacturing in India on a large scale with 1.4 GWH already completed and expected to reach 5 GWH capacity by February.