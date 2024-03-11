Ola leads the electric two-wheeler race but the competition is charged up
Summary
- It may be too early to tell if Ola Electric will remain the market leader, but it does own a large part of the electric two-wheeler ecosystem, which gives it the upper hand over its peers.
Ola Electric clearly leads India’s electric two-wheeler market. The company accounted for more than 42% of the market in February, having gained the most market share from the previous month (about 277 basis points), according to BNP Paribas Securities India. One basis point is 0.01%. TVS Motor Co Ltd was in second place with 17.5% of the market, having lost the most market share (118 basis points) in February.