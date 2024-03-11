Ola leads the electric two-wheeler race but the competition is charged up

Vineetha Sampath 2 min read 11 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Ola Electric is eligible for PLI incentives for the Ola S1 Pro (Gen2).
Ola Electric is eligible for PLI incentives for the Ola S1 Pro (Gen2).

Summary

  • It may be too early to tell if Ola Electric will remain the market leader, but it does own a large part of the electric two-wheeler ecosystem, which gives it the upper hand over its peers.

Ola Electric clearly leads India’s electric two-wheeler market. The company accounted for more than 42% of the market in February, having gained the most market share from the previous month (about 277 basis points), according to BNP Paribas Securities India. One basis point is 0.01%. TVS Motor Co Ltd was in second place with 17.5% of the market, having lost the most market share (118 basis points) in February.

India’s electric two-wheeler industry may be nascent, but competition is also heating up from other incumbents such as Honda and Suzuki, which are expected to launch electric two-wheelers. Listed two-wheeler companies are also in the process of launching new electric models. It may be too early to tell if Ola will remain the market leader, but it does own a large part of the electric two-wheeler ecosystem, which gives it the upper hand over its peers. Besides manufacturing electric two-wheelers, it also produces components such as cells, battery packs, motors and vehicle frames.

Moreover, under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components, the International Centre for Automotive Technology awarded its first PLI – automotive certificate to Ola, meaning the company is eligible for PLI incentives for the Ola S1 Pro (Gen2).

However, electric two-wheeler makers have a long path to profitability. As of now, they are using discounts to sell electric vehicles, prioritising market share over margins. “Assuming gross margins of 15-20%, we estimate Ola will achieve Ebitda breakeven (excluding the cell manufacturing business) at annual volume of 0.5 to 0.9 million units and profit-before-tax breakeven at 0.7 to 1.3 million units," analysts at Ambit Capital wrote in a report on 1 March.

In CY23, Ola clocked sales volume of about 0.3 million units, according to Vahan. Ambit noted that the cell manufacturing business would be a drag due to hindrances in improving yield and ramping up production.

For electric two-wheelers to see higher penetration, incentives provided by the government are crucial. The FAME-II scheme, which reduces the initial cost of ownership, ends with this financial year. In February, electric two-wheelers accounted for 5.7% of all two-wheelers sold in India. However, this was still lower than the peak that was achieved before the FAME-II subsidy cut came into effect on 1 June, 2023.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie