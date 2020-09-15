Old foe core inflation to make it worse for RBI this year

India’s economy has seen an unparalleled demand destruction this year because of the pandemic. Policy responses too have been directed to limit this destruction.

Such a demand destruction should result in a collapse of inflation. After all, low demand drags down prices of goods and services.

What then explains the rise in core inflation, the closest gauge of demand? Core inflation which is inflation excluding food and fuel was 5.8% in August. It has been above 4% for the past five months.

One clear factor has been disrupted supply chains. The national lockdown and then regional lockdowns have broken the supply chains that snake through multiple states in the country. Simply put, from manufacturers unable to procure raw material to sellers unable to reach the final consumer, the broken links created shortages and added a risk cost to the final price of the product and service.

Another link is the informal sector. Considering that a large part of the supply chain is made up of the informal sector, the recovery here would determine how fast core inflation can cool off. Shutdowns of small businesses would create breaks in logistics thereby leading to spikes in prices.

This rise in core inflation is now worrying economists. Those at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd expect core inflation to be in 4.5-5.0% band for the rest of the year.

But there are some small reliefs in core inflation. Within core inflation, the rise is largely in gold and silver prices and fuel prices. The increase in fuel prices can be attributed to the increase in taxes levied on them. That of gold could be attributed to safe haven buying amid a crisis. “Excluding these factors, demand pressure was low at 4.2%," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Even so, core inflation remains well above 4% which makes it difficult for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to bring down headline inflation within the 2-6% mandated flexible target. If core inflation remains elevated, then a fall in the overall headline retail inflation is possible only if food inflation drops sharply. While economists expect food inflation to cool off from the 9% level in August, a sharp drop is unlikely.

Therefore, most economists now rule out more policy rate cuts by the RBI in the next meeting.

