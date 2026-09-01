Oil companies set for earnings recovery in Q2 despite uncertainty

Growth prospects for oil marketing companies (OMCs) remain rocky amid the prolonged West Asia tension and Donald Trump’s recent call for sanctions against entities doing business with Iran. While the immediate market reaction was muted given that Iran exports only 0.5% of global oil output, the move adds to uncertainty in the oil market.
Still, with Brent crude oil prices down 12% from their highs in the June quarter (Q1FY27), OMCs—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL)—are expected to post strong Q2 results. Also, the International Energy Agency has projected a surplus in oil supplies in CY27, improving the medium-term outlook for OMCs.