Oil marketing companies eye a strong Q3, but LPG could be a dealbreaker
Summary
- With no government support, OMCs raked up a collective loss of ₹17,500 crore from LPG under-recoveries in the first half of FY25.
- The important question now is whether the gains from refining and marketing in the second half will offset further inventory and LPG under-recovery losses.
State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are set for a better December quarter (Q3FY25) after seeing earnings drop sharply year-on-year in the first half of the fiscal year. Amid healthier demand for crude oil and refined products in November, largely stable crude prices improved refining and marketing margins.