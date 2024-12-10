Oil marketing companies eye a strong Q3, but LPG could be a dealbreaker

Singapore GRM is often considered a proxy for refining margins in the Asia-Pacific market. “Around $4-5 a barrel of Singapore margin is something that seems to be sustainable. However, these are not top-of-the-cycle margins, but more like a mid-cycle margin environment that we expect over the next few weeks," Probal Sen, vice president of equity research at ICICI Securities said. “Moreover, whatever little Russian crude is coming through the system is an added benefit for the OMCs."