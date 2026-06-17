OMCs get a breather from cooling oil prices, but the coast is not all clear

An imminent end to the West Asia war and the opening up of the Strait of Hormuz come as a big relief to Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). An agreement between the US and Iran is expected to be signed on 19 June.
In this backdrop, the price of Brent crude oil has dropped below $80 per barrel versus $94 per barrel on 10 June and an intraday high of $116.8 per barrel on 9 March. However, prices are still 7% above the pre-conflict level and 30% higher so far in 2026, raising hopes of a further softening.
Lower crude prices may boost the earnings of OMCs Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), which had incurred significant losses due to elevated crude prices. The integrated margin (marketing plus refining segments) of OMCs, including LPG under-recoveries, has risen to $15-17 per barrel ( ₹8.9-10.0 per litre), according to a 15 June Nomura Global Market Research report.