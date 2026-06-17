OMCs get a breather from cooling oil prices, but the coast is not all clear

An imminent end to the West Asia war and the opening up of the Strait of Hormuz come as a big relief to Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). An agreement between the US and Iran is expected to be signed on 19 June.
An imminent end to the West Asia war and the opening up of the Strait of Hormuz come as a big relief to Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). An agreement between the US and Iran is expected to be signed on 19 June.
In this backdrop, the price of Brent crude oil has dropped below $80 per barrel versus $94 per barrel on 10 June and an intraday high of $116.8 per barrel on 9 March. However, prices are still 7% above the pre-conflict level and 30% higher so far in 2026, raising hopes of a further softening.
In this backdrop, the price of Brent crude oil has dropped below $80 per barrel versus $94 per barrel on 10 June and an intraday high of $116.8 per barrel on 9 March. However, prices are still 7% above the pre-conflict level and 30% higher so far in 2026, raising hopes of a further softening.
Lower crude prices may boost the earnings of OMCs Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), which had incurred significant losses due to elevated crude prices. The integrated margin (marketing plus refining segments) of OMCs, including LPG under-recoveries, has risen to $15-17 per barrel ( ₹8.9-10.0 per litre), according to a 15 June Nomura Global Market Research report.
This is about $3 per barrel higher than the level before the war started on 28 February because of the ₹10 per litre excise duty cut in March and the increase in retail prices by about ₹7.5 per litre for petrol and diesel in May. LPG under-recoveries, at about ₹650 per cylinder now, should also drop with lower contract prices and logistics costs.
Further, the increase in special additional excise duty on exports of oil products from 16 June should reduce exports and lower the cost of purchase for HPCL, which sources a part of its retail sales volumes from the domestic market.
Besides OMCs, Petronet LNG and city gas distribution companies are expected to benefit from lower natural gas prices. In contrast, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India may suffer an earnings erosion due to lower realizations for both oil and gas.
Risk of a flare-up
Despite the improved outlook, OMC margins may shrink if the government rolls back the excise duty cut. However, retail prices are not expected to change in the near term until the risk of a flare-up recedes completely.
The market remains highly volatile due to significant uncertainties related to the US-Iran peace deal, which hinges on how negotiations progress on the contentious issue of Iran’s nuclear programme.
Also, there could be a demand surge in the near term as importing nations increase purchases to replenish their diminished oil stocks, which may curtail the drop in prices. As per a 15 June Emkay Global Market Research report, global oil inventory is currently 1 billion barrels lower than the pre-war level.
“The expected oil glut post Strait of Hormuz reopening will only occur post H1FY27, as flows eventually normalize and global oil production ex-Middle East continues apace,” the broking firm noted.
Emkay projects crude prices will drop to $70 per barrel by end-FY27, whereas Nomura estimates the same in “the next few months” if the deal holds through the signing and initial implementation.
Shares of OMCs have gained 9-11% since 11 June but are still 8-22% lower than their 27 February close. Finalization of the US-Iran agreement on the critical issues remains the key for the oil market even as it battles the risk of a flare-up again.