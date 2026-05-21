OMCs face heat from crude surge, after inventory-led March-quarter earnings beat

Shares of OMCs are down 11-25% since the outbreak of the war, though there is little comfort on valuations. Nomura noted that despite a sharp dip in fuel marketing margins to ₹25 per litre and highest-ever LPG loss at ₹680 per cylinder, OMCs are trading at a premium to the valuations seen during the early period of the Russia-Ukraine war. Any breakthrough in the ongoing war, enabling the opening up of the Strait of Hormuz could come as a big relief to OMCs.