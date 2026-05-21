Oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) strong March-quarter (Q4FY26) results hide the heavy losses they are incurring due to higher crude oil prices. Brent crude now trades over $100 per barrel, up from about $70 per barrel before the West Asia war began.
OMCs face heat from crude surge, after inventory-led March-quarter earnings beat
SummaryShares of OMCs are down 11-25% since the outbreak of the war, though there is little comfort on valuations. Any breakthrough in the ongoing war, enabling the opening up of the Strait of Hormuz could come as a big relief to OMCs.
Oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) strong March-quarter (Q4FY26) results hide the heavy losses they are incurring due to higher crude oil prices. Brent crude now trades over $100 per barrel, up from about $70 per barrel before the West Asia war began.
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