OMCs face heat from crude surge, after inventory-led March-quarter earnings beat

Efforts to soften the blow are still not enough to cushion the impact of crude price surge. The government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre on 27 March. It has also allowed two price increases over the past week, totalling about ₹4 per litre. Against this backdrop, OMCs: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), are projected to see substantial under-recoveries (losses on selling fuel below market prices) in the ongoing Q1FY27 (versus nil in Q4FY26).