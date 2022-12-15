OMCs get a breather from lower oil prices3 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 10:45 PM IST
The OMCs include Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL).
The OMCs include Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL).
Shares of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have recovered smartly from their respective 52-week lows seen in September-October, rising by about 20-23%. The OMCs include Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started