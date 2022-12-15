OMCs get a breather from lower oil prices

ICICI Securities believes FY24 can deliver fairly normalized earnings with trends being seen in refining and now sharply higher marketing margin scenario. While this bodes well, the big risk ahead is whether global oil prices stay at lower levels for longer. It is rather challenging to predict oil prices. At this moment, global recessionary fears weigh on the demand outlook, and is a factor that could support a lower price environment. But at the same time, the re-opening of the Chinese economy with easing covid restrictions is expected to support oil demand and in turn, prices. Moreover, supply outlook could worsen. Kotak Institutional Equities expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to cut output by about 1.2-1.3 mb/d (of the announced 2 mb/d cut), and sees upside risks. “If oil prices remain weak, Opec+ can announce further (output) cuts as well," the analysts at Kotak said in a report on 12 December.