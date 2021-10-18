OMCs hold on to firm margins amid rising oil prices

The improvement in marketing margins comes despite the surge in crude oil prices. Global oil prices have been rising over the past few months. Last week, Brent crude averaged at $84.9/barrel, which is $2.5/barrel higher than the last week’s average, according to Antique Stock Broking Ltd. Notwithstanding this, the marketing margin on petrol was ₹3.05 per litre and that for diesel was ₹3.27 per litre. This is closer to the average marketing margin of the past several quarters. In essence, it shows that the companies have been able to hold on to their margins.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}