Can OMCs weather oil price volatility amid tension in West Asia?
Summary
Indian oil marketing companies remain vulnerable to oil price volatility, but the risk of Strait of Hormuz closure has decreased. OMCs' earnings may decline if retail prices are cut.
The ceasefire in hostilities in West Asia announced by US President Donald Trump takes the pressure off crude oil prices. After rising by 25% since May-end, Brent crude has declined by 14% from a peak of $78.3 a barrel on 19 June, as per Bloomberg.
